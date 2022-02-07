Goth

The Abandoned/The Lover of Elegance (John I of Aragon)

The Cruel (Louis XI, Peter of Castile, Boleslaus I & II)

The Wicked (Yazdegerd I of Persia)

The Accursed (Sviatopolk of Kiev)

Who-Fights-Alone (Constantine IX)

Bloodaxe (Eric I)

The Beautiful Parricide (Beatrice Cenci)

Priest-Hater (Eirik II)

The Bloodthirsty (Ismail of Morocco)

The Doll of the Blood (Anne-Benedicte)

Raven-Feeder (Thorfinn Sigurdsson)

Could Plausibly Double As Character Note In Middlebrow Lesbian Romance

The Wrymouth (Boleslaus III)

Wears-a-Cape (Hugh Capet)

Till-the-End-of-the-World-Passionate (Peter I of Portugal)

The Strict (Louis II of Bavaria)

She-Wolf (Isabella of France)

Queen of Sad Mischance (Isabella II)

The Nun’s-Lover (John V of Portugal)

Debonaire (Louis I of France)

Funnier in Retrospect

Proud Cis (Cecily Neville, Duchess of York)

The Big Pair (Grand Duchesses Olga and Tatiana Nikolaevna)

Tumbledown Dick (Richard Cromwell)

Tiddy-Doll (Richard Grenville-Temple)

Infelix Comes (Stephen of England)

Prosaic

Ducky (Victoria Melita)

Dickie (Louis Mountbatten)

Nicky (Nicholas II)

Nine Days Queen (Jane Grey)

Greek Nicky (Nicholas of Greece and Denmark)

Daisy (Margrethe II)

Ena (Victoria Eugenie)

Harry (Maud)

Bertie (George VI)

Alix (Alexandra of Denmark)

The Bald (Baldwin II, Charles of West Francia, Constantine III, Hasdrubal, Ladislas)

Deed-Doer (Edmund I)

Lackidaisical

Farmer George (George III)

Lilibet (Elizabeth II)

The Merry Monarch (Charles II)

Missy (Marie of Romania)

Sissy (Empress Elisabeth)

Soft-Sword (John Lackland)

The Tennis King (Gustav V)

The Theater King (Gustav III)

Diminutive (Terrifying)

Little Boots/Caligula (Gaius Julius Caesar Germanicus)

Of The Little Dagger (Peter IV)

The Little Corporal (Napoleon I)

Little Saber (Victor Emmanuel III)

Diminutive (Dismissive)

Cacco Peppe (Franz Joseph I)

Curthose/Shortpants (Robert II)

Curtmantel/Little Jacket (Henry II)

The Elbow-High (Władysław I)

The Yellow-Haired Laddie/Bonnie Prince Charlie (Charles III)

Short Boots (Boleslaw V)

Little Roland (Boniface of Savoy)

Draculas and the Dracula-Adjacent

Dracul (Vlad II)

Son of Dracul (Vlad III)

The Little Impaler (Basarab the Young)

Substitutionary

The Semiramis of the North (Christina of Sweden, Margaret I of Denmark, Catherine II of Russia)

The Goethe of Her Gender (Princess Adelheid Amalie)

The Malikah of Sicily (Adelaide del Vasto)

The Hyena of Eperjes (Antonio Caraffa)

Achilles of the Bohemians (Bretislaus I)

The Justinian of Scotland (David I)

The Sardanapalus of Germany (Wenceslaus, King of the Romans)

Posting Feet

Bertha Broadfoot (Bertrada of Laon)

Hairy-sole (Bernard II of Auvergne)

Weak-in-the-Feet (Edred of England)

The Goldon Foot (Eleanor of Aquitaine)

Barefoot (Magnus III)

Frankly Mean-Spirited

Stupid Willy (Wilhelm II)

The Prince of Whales (George IV)

The Great Belly-Gerent (Frederick I)

The Beer Jug (John George I)

Ugly Head (Harald I)

Little Fat Bow-wow (Grand Duchess Maria Nikolaevna)

Raises Additional Questions

The Second False Dmitrii (False Dmitry II)

Worst Duke of Slavs (Domagoj of Croatia)

Possibly More Impressive In Context

The Big Nest (Vsevolod III)

The Uncle of Europe (Edward VII)

Broom-Plant (Georffrey Plantagenet)

The Second Romulus of Brandenburg (Albert I)

The National Matchmaker (Anna of Russia)

Queen of the Bees (Anne of Maine)

The Naughty Boy (Antoine de Bourbon)

The Gottorp Fury (Frederick IV)

The Divine Woodpecker (Giovanni Pico)

The Mince-Stuffed Budgerigar (Henry Pelham)

The King With A Hat (Joseph II)

Old Rhubarb (Thomas Lister)

Unclear But Sounds Good

Wake-Dog (Herbert I)

The Surety (Hugh Bigod)

Fiery Face (James II)

Jocky o’Sclaittes (John Erskine)

The Alan (Maria of Georgia)

God’s Wolf (Raynald of Châtillon)

Unclear But Sounds Bad

Baby in the Warming Pan (James Francis Edward Stuart)

Finality Jack (John Russell)

Numps (John Sheffield)

His Pleurisy Majesty (Joseph I of Portugal)

Pocket-Mouthed Meg (Margaret, Countess of Tyrol)

The Redeless (Richard II)

The Grape-and-Canister Prince (William I)

Personally Aspirational

The Most Promiscuous Man in Europe (Prince Aly Khan)

The Perfect Knight (Amadeus VI)

The Solomon of His Age (Amadeus VIII)

The Wiliest of Italians (André Masséna)

The Terror of Jealous Husbands as well as of Watchful Mothers (Grand Duke Boris Vladimirovich)

The Shame of His Father (Dmitry of Pereslavi)