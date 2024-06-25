REMUS: how was the date?

ROMULUS: how do you think it went

REMUS: Well, I think it’s important to leave room for the possibility that you don’t always know how someone is going to react to you

ROMULUS: Let me put it in a slightly different way, then: What are the two things everybody knows about us?

REMUS: I don’t think it’s healthy to assume that everybody knows about us

I’m sure plenty of people have never heard of us

ROMULUS: People know two things. One, that we’re twins. Two, that we know what dog milk tastes like. So go ahead and guess what her first two questions for me were

REMUS: I’m sorry things didn’t work out

ROMULUS: all girls are perverts

REMUS: That’s not true

ROMULUS: they don’t want to hear about shepherding or Rome or augury

every time, it’s “I’ve always thought dog milk must taste at least a little like dog food” and “So you’re identical, right? You two ever…?”

Perverts, every one of them

REMUS: not Mom

ROMULUS: God

I really wish I could believe you were talking about the woman who gave birth to us when you say that

REMUS: I don’t know why it’s so important to you that we maintain such a strict distinction between them

ROMULUS: Because one of them was our MOTHER and one of them was a DOG who HELPED US ONCE

REMUS: She was a SHE-WOLF

And she had a name!

ROMULUS: And I don’t understand why you insist on calling her that

You don’t call me a he-person

So why is she a she-wolf

REMUS: I don’t know the niceties of wolf etymology

But have it your own way! Lupa, then

ROMULUS: And I appreciate what she did

But she was not our mother

REMUS: You don’t have to reject Lupa in order to love our human mother, you know

ROMULUS: Not our human mother

ONLY MOTHER

You know what? Let me just give you this girl’s number and you can go out with her

Talk about dog milk and mothers all damn day

I’m going to go build Rome

DO NOT FOLLOW ME

