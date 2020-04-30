Some zing

A little kick to it

Some pep

Some real ginger

Sure, the old paprika routine

A little bit of the hot-sauce touch

Snap, buster

You know, horseradish

Fortified biscuit mix

Vital essence – lipid hygiene!

That polished white-rice feeling!

A little spoonful of that Swedish liniment oil

A water-soluble vital-amine complex, courtesy of Max Nierenstein!

Some yeast-cake action

Butter-and-egg spirit!

A dose of hep-march

A daisy dish

Tang – like the kind you get at the seaside, and no mistake

A wallop or two

Vinegar, no no fillers, just julep

Tinsel-tree studmaking

You know, a slice of elephant soup

Something gay and pepperated!

A little tonic

Another one of those peep-reachers

A touch of tomato!

The salad angle

Sodium chloride and a touch of varnish

Berries bimbo

Beans and panache!

Brio in the teacup

Just a splash of that oomph-juice

Someone with a bit of that bearcat spirit

Something for the Aunt Petunia crowd

Something fresh like, that Riviera rumble

A shrimp number for the kid sisters!

A high-hat kicker!

More of those on-the-nut babies

Some out-of-town spiff

Salt-and-pepper cake, a real afternoon-tea spread

A little less onion, a little more Jake

Trolley certification, no mistake

A little starch in its buttons

A streak of vim in its rashers!

A lick of lemon

A tinge of tomato

A little whiff of that front-office smell

Some get-up-and-go in the rafters

A real hotel-lobby atmosphere

A kick of bean juice, and starch too

That two-eared closer