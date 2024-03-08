JOHN DASHWOOD: I’ve been thinking of what I might do for my sisters…Father asked me to look after them just before he died, you know, and I thought we might be able to spare a bit of walking-around money.

FANNY DASHWOOD: That’s very generous…almost frighteningly generous…John, you’re scaring me — No, don’t come any closer, I swear I’ll jump…!

JOHN DASHWOOD: I’m terribly sorry. I didn’t mean to cause offense.

FANNY DASHWOOD: Maybe now you will think more carefully before discussing money with women. As you can see it hurts us terribly. Do you want to bring this kind of physical pain and mental trauma to your sisters, too? Haven’t they suffered enough, John?

JOHN DASHWOOD: I would hate to startle them…Women startle so easily, like high-spirited ponies…

FANNY DASHWOOD: Never mention money to women. It’s like dogs and thunderstorms. If you love them at all, hide them in a windowless closet whenever money is around so they don’t have to see it, and then tempt them out afterwards with a little sliver of ham.