Previously in Shogun coverage: Episode One.

BLACKTHORNE [dangling from a pole]: what they don’t realize is that this puts me in an incredible bargaining position

THE TAIKO: I don’t want any bad blood left between me and anyone else before I die. I hope you don’t hold it against me that Ochiba married me instead of you…God, we should have invaded so many more countries…Can I get you anything to make up for it? Would you like to have Japan?

TORANAGA: Please don’t tire yourself out. What would I even have done with a beautiful wife who loves me

THE TAIKO: How about this: Instead of just giving you Japan outright, I’ll give you the regency until my son is grown. This will give everyone else someone to focus their resentment on, take the pressure off…

TORANAGA: Boy. The wisdom in such a decision must be very cunningly hidden, because for the life of me I cannot find it. Very cunning indeed!

THE TAIKO: I’ve got a better idea. Why don’t you share the regency instead with the four men who hate you most, and want you dead?

TORANAGA: It certainly would, ah, concentrate the danger to a very interesting degree. I’m certainly not saying no!

THE TAIKO: I’m putting you in charge of teaching him about tall poppies.