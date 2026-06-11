The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruby Spies's avatar
Ruby Spies
4d

I fear most female cheesemongers may be lesbians (as they should be)

Reply
Share
4 replies by Daniel Lavery and others
Susie Bright's avatar
Susie Bright
3d

Yikes! So many signs. So many sand traps! Must burrow deeper into covers.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel M. Lavery · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture