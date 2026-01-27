The Chatner

Elizabeth
3d

For what it's worth, a modern-day doctor advised me to move to Canada for the weather and primarily eat stew. She may have a point, but I lack the means (or appropriate external narrative intervention) to follow her advice.

Chris Marcil
3d

Plus they're often making house calls! Tangential: Have you read Stephen Potter's "Upmanship" books? The section on "Doctorship" (in "One-Upmanship") is one of my favorite things in the book:

"...in the bedroom, the brisk type of MD-man is able to suggest by his manner not only that Patient's room is surprisingly disordered, but that he, the Doctor, goes in for a more up-to-date type of pajamas:

LAYMAN: Thank you, Doctor. I was coming home rather late last night from the House of Commons...

MD-MAN: Thank you...now if you'll just let me put these...hair brushes and things off the bed for you...

LAYMAN: I was coming home rather late. Army Act, really --

MD-MAN: Now just undo the top button of your shirt or whatever it is you're wearing..."

