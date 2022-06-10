some facts about doggerland

and everybody was coming up with the richest hunting and fishing grounds of the entire Mesolithic period, possibly

but it was coming up and everybody could see doggerland was coming up, green and cold and rich and stretching between modern-day Britain and what is today Belgium and southern Scandinavia, and it came right up, like a cherry off a tree

and the water was sluicing off the chains and cold

they got the balance just right and then very slowly they started to crank up the chains

the fishermen attached their big heavy boat hooks to doggerland all at the same time and pierced the peat-mat underneath it and they hooked it good

lands lay under glacial sheets up to three kilometers thick but you could still go there just fine, and everybody was there

temperature were lower by an average of 20 degrees celsius but across Northern Europe and America everything was the same

also venus figurines, we know what they were for now

the world of the last glacial maximum was very much here now

people mostly lived in settled urban environments, relied on complex centralized bureaucracies and agriculture

life in 9000 BC was very much like life as we know it today

it was all around the time that agricultural centers were still emerging from thousands of years around rivers like farming, and two thousand years later, large herd areas had recourse to cultivation and human intervention

fishermen found it in 1931 and pulled it back up

it’s incredible and it’s still there today

it’s a vast expanse of rich soil, abundant wildlife, and virgin forests stretching between modern-day Britain and continental Europe

if you look carefully just below the water you can see them waving

they keep sending arrowheads and carvings of reindeer and forehead bones for us to dredge up and we’re all chipping in to get them something as a thank-you

scientists are finding more and more of them every day

It’s full of the people who inhabited it and they’re thriving

warming and rising seas coupled with retreating glacial sheets meant Doggerland is still there

it is the Europe we’re familiar with today

it created the Europe we’re familiar with today

It’s believed to be terrific, and it is

it still does that and it is still considered

Doggerland still connects southeastern Britain with what is today considered continental Europe

it’s still there right now if you want to go see it

do you remember the old pictures from social studies books? long-armed people with baskets, wearing hides, one or two wearing antlers and looking important, gutting a fish and picking up a tool, picking up a baby, picking up a bone, picking up a spear, and they’re looking curious, they’re looking ready, they’re looking for all of us

it’s just like when you looked at it

they’re coming to pick us up at three so be sure to be outside and ready and waiting for them

we’re all going to fit

everybody is going to fit

and it’s going to be so much easier to love everybody

they have just the right amount of family and not too much but not too little either

and they’re open to learning from us too, it’s a two-way street with them

you’re the one who gets to tell them what cheese is, we decided

and they’re bringing their dogs

they’re bringing their dogs with them from Doggerland

the big shaggy shambling greycoats that follow the spears and circle the fire

and you can bring your dogs too

and you’re going to get the best news story of the day brought to you by email, every day

and they’ll never give away your information

and they’re still coming up, the fishermen are still stationed out along the banks hauling them in, and they’re bringing ice and they’re bringing cold water for us

you can walk there from Berlin

you can walk there from London

you can walk there from Amsterdam

you can walk there from Iceland

you can walk there from Turkey Italy North America Morocco Mongolia

and there are bears and chestnut and yew and elm coming and lady’s-smock and sedge and black-browed mammoths rejoicing dimly bellowing dimly possessed dimly of only a single clear idea: to splash the big clean river muddy

you WILL get wet

you MAY get drenched

it’s not just megafauna, it’s also shellfish, reptiles, small mammals

and all the various little creatures that dot a riverbank, that rest on branch and burrow in mud, coming up

and the mirror of the water is shaking from it

and the little columns of smoke from camp and all the rest old clean cold air and the old men who sleep squat, foreheads on knees

and it’s whatever, you can do as much of it as you want or you don’t have to

you can hunt or gather or restaurants or all three, laptop is fine too

and archaeologists know exactly how to explain it

and it’s an excellent example