Steely Dan Participation Generator

You are a member of Steely Dan! Your name is:
Norbert “Polecat” Haberman
Robert “Footstep” Deacon
Gunnar “Pitfox” Hart-Davies
Carl “It’s Carl” Calthorpe
Theodore “Operator” Oakley
Reinhart “Prairie Dog” Alderdice
Jim “Skunk Hat” Rhazmanthius
Oswald “The Hesitator” Brickman
Jasper “Swamp Gas” Underwood
Rutger “Archetype” Oldswaller
Wallace “Collaboration Rascal” Garfunkel
Lars “Possum Foot” Armstrong
Martin “Lookout” Landry
Harold “Raffles the Gentleman Thief” Steppenwolf-Portrero
Fergus “Mythology” Sternhelm
Leopold “The Fisher King” Tennermartin
Bruce “The Bruce” Dippstein
It’s your first turn to sing a line in a Steely Dan song! Quick, sing the following:
“He just smiled and took my hat”
“The bag is sinking lower than the ramblers can believe”
“The girl with the Mata Hari laugh is gonna sue the saxophone”
“Careful, ‘cos I think the operator knows the name she saw”
“Harbor on, Quartermaster — the Queen of Alexandria’s still faster”
“Ostentatious, goodness gracious, was the straw hat that you wore”
“That logic was alabaster-sound, I could tell you’d take the freeways down”
“I do intend, oh yes I do intend, to shake the clock direct”
“Take the friendly scam to dinner, the aesthetic of the tease, hibernate inside the automat, teach the Dutch to earn their sleaze”
“Ask the catastrophe to catechize you, friend”
“Just take that hombre to the lounge”
“Let Clare Quilty take the wheel next, I’ll adapt him as I please”
“Marsupial complications”
“Give directions to the Golden Horde and tell them how they won”
“Long as you know the hotel detective’s skill”
“Where’s that anachronism from?”
“The scar from wheeler-dealing, kept a fellow on his face”
“Tremble out of luck, my friend, try again in Custer’s shoes”
You’ve been kicked out of Steely Dan! What is the name of your next album, and how bitterly resentful is it?
Fossil Town, extremely
Examine The Alacrity, extremely
Administration Chronicles, extremely
Heavy Discount, extremely
Rebound Effect, extremely
Mister Trombone, extremely
Let The Creeps Out, extremely
False Pregnancy Observer, extremely
Follow Titus, extremely
Stock the Vineyard, extremely
Elusive Porcupine Habits, extremely
Lease the Circus, extremely
Citizen Existence, extremely
Flank the Cousins, extremely
Delusion Occasion, extremely
All Sales Final, extremely
Cattlemaster, extremely
