That One John Donne Poem But To The Tune Of "Three's Company"

Originally.

Come and batter my heart

O’erthrow me and bend

That I may rise and stand and admit you

So you’ll seek to mend!



I’m like an unsurp’d town

I’ve proved weak and untrue

I’m a lovable space that needs your face

Three-person’d God, you!



Your viceroy Reason defends in me –

I’m still to another due –

Jail me, take me to you –

Chaste-ravish me too!