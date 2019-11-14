That One John Donne Poem But To The Tune Of "Three's Company"

Come and batter my heart
O’erthrow me and bend
That I may rise and stand and admit you
So you’ll seek to mend!
I’m like an unsurp’d town
I’ve proved weak and untrue
I’m a lovable space that needs your face
Three-person’d God, you!
Your viceroy Reason defends in me –
I’m still to another due –
Jail me, take me to you –
Chaste-ravish me too!
