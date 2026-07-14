Well now, I will say I am pleased. I haven’t had very many day jobs, so I haven’t had very many opportunities to receive a promotion, and I must say I like the feeling very much. No one ever put up a flier in my honor on an elevator before.

And everybody takes the elevators at work. I mean it’s a great way to get the word out about something. It gratifies one, knowing he is the subject of appreciative elevator fliers, is what I mean.

I’ll still get to drive the big bus from time to time — in fact I’ll be driving it tomorrow — in fact I’ll be driving certain residents to a literal pizza party — in fact my life feels rather full, at the moment.

I’ll be off the rest of the week attending my best friend’s wedding. Expect a return to regular Chatner programming next week. Lunch at work today was a veggie burger and a Caesar salad, consumed before I saw all the news about produce and now regretted in the extreme. The movie at work tonight is His Girl Friday.

Last night I watched Young Mr. Lincoln for the first time, and the night before that Midnight, which stars a young Don Ameche and a middle-aged John Barrymore and I can’t recommend highly enough.

Today I showed the baby The Music Man for the first time. He went kicking about the house for hours afterwards.

If you happen to live in the Bay Area and have any interest in performing for senior citizens, won’t you consider emailing me? I have to arrange the calendar now, and one doesn’t want to let the side down.

You might offer me your congratulations in the comments, or request a future topic for the newsletter, if you felt so moved. You don’t have to, of course. Nothing is compulsory, everything is permitted.