The Chatner

The Chatner

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Jared Pechacek's avatar
Jared Pechacek
1d

Congratulations! May your reign be magnanimous and your subjects adoring

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chelle's avatar
chelle
1d

oh congrats! it's so funny how nice news for someone i don't know can be genuinely brightening.

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