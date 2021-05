Guess who’s in the band today

Them wild-eyed boys from Crowley’s play

Harold’s still played by Leonard Frey

But man, I still think them cats are crazy

They were askin' if you could host

How you was, if you’re still doing the most

Told 'em you were livin' downtown

Drivin' all the old men crazy

The boys are in the band

(The boys are in the band)

The boys are in the…