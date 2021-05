Originally.

1. Pelasgians built a city and called it Rome.

1a. The people of Troy fleeing after its downfall were driven to Rome by storms and dropped their anchors in the Tiber, whereupon:

TROJAN WOMAN #1: what is this

TROJAN WOMAN #2: what is this

some kind of fucking ocean

TROJAN WOMAN #3: i absolutely hate this

TROJAN WOMAN #1: it is completely the o…