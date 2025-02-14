I made this myself

There’s something cheaply humiliating about being asked to care about what the National Park Service has to say about trans people, if only as a bellwether of federal mood. “They removed all mention of trans people from the Stonewall website” is both silly and chilling. Why are we being menaced by a bunch of park rangers? They wear khaki cowboy hats and barely have the authority to give me a parking ticket if I double-park in Yellowstone. Yet here we are!

The sort of messages I expect to see from the National Park Services run along the lines of “Be prepared for your trip and stay alert to have a fun, safe winter adventure!” and “If there’s a line of cars in your rearview mirror, take a break at the next pull-off and allow others to pass!” I don’t expect them to weigh in on “LGB without the T” any more than I expect the U.S. Geological Survey to have an opinion on femme invisibility. Why are the people who brought us Yogi Bear trying to rewrite the history of police riots? If they want to make claims about the history of pic-anic baskets, I will gladly hear them out, but this is a bit rich.