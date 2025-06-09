The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.Gambolputty's avatar
J.Gambolputty
9h

Brilliantly fun as usual. Bring on the burlesque violence!

~We taught our kinglet the "baby signs" for "book" and "please" which were so adorable that it alleviated our feelings of serfdom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Egger's avatar
Andrew Egger
12h

Hello Daniel. I come bearing extremely urgent news. You may or may not already know that the Seuss board books are horribly wan imitations of the books they quietly abridge. It is bad in Hop On Pop but far worse in other cases, like Dr. Seuss's ABC's. If this is news to you I must urge you get your hands on the full versions as soon as possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel M. Lavery
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture