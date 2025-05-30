The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KL's avatar
KL
1d

Ha ha I was actually exactly like this as a young person. How close can an asexual goth who was raised Free Methodist get to being a nun without actually falling over the edge? I did eventually become a rainbow flag Episcopalian but my wardrobe is still 100% severe black linen.

"Every Brontë heroine is 9/10ths a nun already, except for the fact that she passionately loves a man with all the fury and intensity that an old Chihuaua feels for a beat-up squeaky toy." This is the best read on Charlotte Brontë EVER. omg I'm dying

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jo's avatar
Jo
1d

These quick and dirty edits are sending me 🥹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel M. Lavery
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture