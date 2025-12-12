The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. Jean Carroll's avatar
E. Jean Carroll
3d

Best headline today, Danny!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jendi's avatar
Jendi
3d

The repetitiveness of this dialogue reminds me of the "Do you like my hat" dog from "Go Dog Go"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Daniel M. Lavery · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture