The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Citoyenne Kane's avatar
Citoyenne Kane
5d

I am a real person and I wasn’t planning to comment at all today BUT wanted to just say I’m easily delighted by Women’s Hotel and most everything you write. Full stop. No action required on your part.

Sorry to hear how those bots are taking up your valuable attention, dang them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Spider (he/they) 🔯♿🏳️‍🌈's avatar
Spider (he/they) 🔯♿🏳️‍🌈
5d

I get these all the time for like, marketing and SEO for our website. "Hey, Spider, I just saw NerdyKeppie, and I was really impressed by your focus on queer community and Judaism. But it seems like your site isn't getting as noticed as it could!" Yeah, I'm sure you were really impressed. You and the literally six other "people" who sent me an identical email today.

It would be nice if I could find whoever is selling people these prewritten emails and kick them firmly in the knee. :|

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel M. Lavery
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture