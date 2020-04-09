Things I Have In Common With My New Best Friends, The Cartoon Raccoons From "Pom Poko"

that’s transmasculine style, baby!

A mostly-friendly but sometimes cheerfully antagonistic (i.e. drumming) relationship with my own belly

“Too fun-loving and too fond of tasty treats to be a real threat, unlike foxes and other shape-shifters”

Able to use “illusion science” to transform

“Occasionally wear clothes”

“tend to assume cartoon-like form when doing something outlandish or whimsical”

Euphemised in a North American context, e.g. “raccoon pouch”

Resentful towards suburbanization

Tendency to quickly forget whatever I’m mad about

Tendency to quickly forget whatever I was planning on doing earlier in the day

Easily persuaded by charming men voiced by Dietrich Bader

Easily commanded by persuasive women like Tress MacNeille

“A visual style vacillating between poetic realism and comic cartoonishness”

Usual strategy for dealing with problems is “hope I forget them”

Temporary victories often amount to nothing

Plan on becoming an extremely stylish, ostentatious old man

Energy drinks will solve my problems!!!