Not immediately before, where I love to say things like “Oh, it’s you” after opening the door to an unseen visitor, or better still, “What do you want?” so much as shortly before, usually during the last time I am seen alive in public.

Anxiously, after an unexpected eruption at a social gathering:

No, no, let me — I’m sure I can reason with Father Murdoch.

Just leave it to me. I’m sure I can get all the donors back on board.

I think I’ll go and draw a bath.

Let me talk to her, Richard. You know what she’s like when she’s upset.

I shall pray for him.

I’m sure it will blow over. He doesn’t mean a thing by it, really. It’s all just village gossip. Have you tried the clafoutis? Almond, I think, is what makes it really stand out.

Oh, Doris, will you stop fussing? Christ! Have some self-respect!

Apropos of nothing at a cocktail reception:

So that’s what she meant by “Red sky at night”…Excuse me for a moment, won’t you? I have to make a telephone call.

But don’t you see? It can’t have been an accident. There were three signals that night. Not two. Three!

Then the clock can’t have stopped after six —

Clarabelle never played tennis!

No, Damon never talks money unless there are vulnerable women present. [Pause for outrage, smiling insincerely] But it’s true!

Nervously, after a disrupted brewery opening/seaside museum opening-night gala/planetarium fundraiser:

Well, ladies and gentlemen, I hope you’ll pardon the interruption — but if you’ll just come with me out to the balcony, it’s time for fireworks!

I — Terribly sorry, folks — drink up!

Opening-night jitters, you know! Nothing to worry about! As you were!

[After my twin brother and co-founder has stormed out in a shocking scene] Well, I suppose there’s no pleasing some people! [Pause for weak laughter]

I see a lot of empty glasses in this room! That’s the one thing I can’t abide, an empty glass. Top them up!

During a heated board room discussion: