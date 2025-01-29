Most recently: Two monks illuminate some manuscripts.

MONK #1: what bird would you say this looks like

to you i mean

MONK #2: hm!

well i don’t see very many birds, you know, since so much of our work keeps me indoors

but there’s one i sometimes see nesting outside the brewhouse that bears a slight resemblance to this one

MONK #1: i’m sorry i didn’t mean individually

i mean what type of bird

MONK #2: oh! gosh

that is a bit of a puzzler

i think it could be quite a few different sorts

MONK #1: it was meant to be a swan

MONK #2: i can see that!

i can see how it could be a swan, i mean

MONK #1: possibly i shouldn’t have drawn him with ears on

MONK #2: not at all! not at all

it’s a good reminder to us all that we ought to listen carefully

MONK #1: well i had hoped so

MONK #2: we could all stand to listen more and chatter less

MONK #1: yes i thought that might be a helpful hint while anyone who was reading this was looking at the swan

MONK #2: I think it only took me a minute because i tend to think of swans having long necks

MONK #1: do you think i ought to draw him again, without the ears and with the longer neck?

MONK #2: and lose the valuable moral instruction? and the chance to exercise our imagination? not on your life

[Via]

MONK #1: now this one I really like

MONK #2: oh yes i like it very much

the colors are so vivid and everyone looks so expressive

and the animal of course is…

MONK #1: now I’m afraid that’s a unicorn

MONK #2: but of course it’s a unicorn!

I can see now how you’ve put the horn

MONK #1: do you think I ought to have pointed it in a different direction?

MONK #2: i don’t see how you could have

not without getting in the way of the tree and the man in blue

MONK #1: that was my concern

MONK #2: no, that’s the only place for it

the little beard had put me in mind of a goat, but only for a moment

MONK #1: but it couldn’t be a goat, of course

because why would anyone need to hunt a goat with spears

MONK #2: another thing I like about this is how long and pointed everybody’s shoes are

remarkably clever things, pointed shoes

sometimes i wish i had a pair

MONK #1 [anxiously]: oh dear — but Brother, isn’t that worldly vanity?

MONK #2: i’m afraid it is

i didn’t really mean it, you know

i get along very well with our little wooden shoes

it was only that i think the cobblers who make them must be very cunning and good at their work

and i should like to meet them

MONK #1: oh, so should i

MONK #2: and ask them how they make them with those cunning little points to them

almost more than i should rather meet a unicorn

MONK #1: i would be very happy to meet either

[Via]

MONK #1: now i wonder if you’ll be able to guess what bird i’ve done this time

MONK #2: i should hope i would by now! is it a swan?

MONK #1: hah hah! i had hoped i might have fooled you! a swan cannot say queck

they make more of a thwunk sound

MONK #2: there is no need to trick me, Brother

i would gladly look at any animal you care to draw

MONK #1: oh dear

i didn’t mean to play a joke

only to game with you

MONK #2: that’s all right then

he’s in trouble, your bird, whatever he might call himself

MONK #1: yes i thought i might imperil him for a bit

MONK #2: although what’s bad for your bird might be good news for your hound

MONK #1: oh dash it all, that was meant to be a fox

MONK #2: i can game too, you know, Brother :)

MONK #1: !

[Via]

MONK #1: now tell me a bit more about this one

MONK #2: well

i was going to do something about eagles but then i realized i hadn’t included hardly anything of people yet

and there ought to be a few illustrations at least of labor and work and so on

toil, industry, tasks, that sort of thing

as a reminder that life is stern and life is earnest

and so at the last minute i made it a sort of fanciful hat so i could show a fellow weeding his garden

MONK #1: oh is that what he’s doing!

MONK #2: that’s not quite what it looks like, but that is what it feels like, if that makes sense

MONK #1: oh yes

you always make sense to me

MONK #2: so you see he’s working hard but he also can enjoy having a fanciful hat — oh I think that is handsome of you to say

MONK #1: it’s true

[Via]

MONK #1: I thought the animals might enjoy hearing Mass, as we do

MONK #2: oh how dear they all look!

…but is it quite correct, do you think?

MONK #1: does not the Psalmist say “Beasts and all cattle; Creeping things and flying fowl; Kings of the earth and all peoples; Princes and all judges of the earth; Both young men and maidens; Old men and children. Let them praise the name of the LORD”?

MONK #2: and how well the stoat looks in his surplice!

MONK #1: it’s only a weasel in a cassock

MONK #2: it still suits him

and as you say, the Psalmist commands it, so it must be all right

MONK #1: if I were an animal I’d like to go to church every now and again

keep my hand in, so to speak

MONK #2: these birds seem to be very good listeners

perhaps you would like to draw them with ears next time…?

MONK #1: oho!

[Via]