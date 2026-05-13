The Chatner

The Chatner

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Stacey Williams Ng's avatar
Stacey Williams Ng
6d

This has given my family members and me a huge helping of Type I fun because we have a grandpa who’s always telling us that there are 3 kinds of fun… and now we are all so excited to share the layered nuances of IV–XV the next time we get that chance.

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6d

So beautiful, so timely!

Evocative of Arabic verb forms,* enabling type I fun: revisiting splendid Victorian grammar books and type XIV fun: expounding on Arabic grammar in a comments section without having been asked.

Verb forms II and V of the root letters s-l-a mean 'to have fun, to enjoy oneself' but form I is 'to banish from memory; to think no more on'. The s-l-a root thus spawns both "entertainment" and "oblivion". I highly commend Hans Wehr's noble and dramatic Dictionary of Modern Written Arabic to amateur philologists, no Arabic needed.

Type XVI fun (in English) is the only thing known to have induced my staid, placid and serene grandmother to wrinkle her nose. At least, I saw this happen only once, and at mention of "Bosie".

*the verb forms are usually reckoned fifteen in number, but the learner may pass over the last four [Wright's Arabic Grammar]

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