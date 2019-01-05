Watership Down, from someone who's never read it

I’ve sort of always more than half-assumed that the actual moment I fell behind all of the Truly Smart People when it comes to understanding things like materialism and economics is when I never got around to reading Watership Down as a child. I have declined to correct this by reading Watership Down as an adult, but sometimes I have a nice time imagining what all of you got out of it.
Chapter One: Father Blenheim’s Farm
Spex has a bloody vision of the future. Ma and Pa Scribbenwell die believing the prophecy to have been fulfilled. Lorne questions the radish- and root-law, while Fullbelly Applecakes scoffs at the suggestion of “winter.”
Chapter Two: The Rivening
In which the farmers of England are flayed.
Chapter Three: Fellows On The Road
A single-sentence, forty-page chapter about enclosure, agricultural revolution, the causes of riots, natural resource economics and the law of rent, the tragedy of the anticommons, and the latest discoveries in biomedical research
Chapter Four: A Female Character
Named…Snaps. Or Cheshirella.
Chapter Five: The Inquisitor’s Lament
Sunscythe betrays the Burrowers, and invents theodicy.
Chapter Six: Death of Female Character
Also the Carrot-Hoard falls prey to black mold.
Chapter Seven: Once More Under The Hedge
The badgers, who have never heard of theodicy, attack Father Blenheim’s farm, the Colony at Scapesfield, the neo-Rabbits in the government facilities, and the pilgrims on the road.
Chapter Eight: Traitorblood In The Christgarden
Sunscythe is tortured by the remaining Burrowers, and disavows theodicy, communism, and language itself before dying.
Chapter Nine: False Elysium And The Bitterest Cup
The final hopes of Snippers and Roadwaste are dashed.
Chapter Ten: Elysium Delayed
Turns out there was one last hope to dash. Roadwaste invents the trolley problem, and a new Colony springs up around Sunscythe’s bones, treating him as a martyr of black mold.
|17
|1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.