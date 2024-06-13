I don’t want to talk about how long it took me to make this image, nor how difficult I found it to save. This works much better if you imagine it as the whim of a moment. Took me no time at all!
Also, I was perfectly capable of saving this as a single image. I only cut it up into several screenshots because I wanted to!
Today I am feeling Horse sense. Fine, how are you?
Could one acquire a printout of this resource for reference during work, therapist appointments, first dates, etc....
Printing this out to put on my fridge with a magnet