What Every Non-Fiction Book Is Called Now
we all remember the “tiny things we know to be small” title crisis of 2022 but we ought not overlook nonfiction titles like
Go Ahead, See If I Care Theory: A Heterosexual Woman’s Guide To Stifling Herself
First Things: Why The Morning Ends (And Why It Doesn’t Have To)
The Mastery of Circles
A Complete History of Breakfast
Pasta Fabulous
Be A Miracle Right Now
Why We Age
They Don’t Call It Menostop: Keep Going After Fifty
Keep Going After Fifty. Go Harder After Sixty. Kill Them All At Seventy
How To Age Without Getting Old
What Being Chinese Can Teach Us About Aging
1927: The Year Before 1928
The Untethered Mouth: Eating For ADHD
Stop Hitting Yourself: How Not To Notice Other People
What Did People Do During World War II?
What The Chinese Can Teach Us About Breakfast
The Science of Fiddling: What Recipes Say About Containment Theory
The Prehistoric Origins of Uncertainty
The Art of Talking Bravely To Children
The New Sleepiness
World War II When It Happened
Learn to Dare By Doing
The Paradox of Tenacity
The Courage To Stop Mattering
The Chatner is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Darkest Month: December 1942
A True Story of Love and Shipwreck
Humble Risks
Relearning Unlearning (Vulnerable)
Reclaiming the Brain and Finding Your Keys
52 Weeks of Biblical Watercolors
The Youngest Brother Protocol (How Living Like Your Youngest Sibling Just Might Be The Secret To A Happy Life)
Stop Underestimating The Pear
Don’t Hold Everything You Touch
The Secret Neuroscience of Getting Lost
What Happens When You Stop Dying
The Lifechanging Wisdom of Sea Anenomes
The Hardest Year: The Lifechanging Habit
The Four Types of Money
The Pivot Hour
Core Coaching Effect: How To Transform More, Focus Outward, and Change The Generation You Way
The Other Side Of Daring
The Remarkable Discipline of Procrastination
What Happens When You Stop Dying?
Legacy of Governance: Warren G. Harding
What China Has To Teach Us About Longevity And Also Exceptional One-Pan Meals
Inheritance of Rust: The History of the EPA
Presume to Grow: How ACE Hardware Rescued Itself
What Plants Teach Us About Leaves
The Great Unsettling of the American Spleen
What Music Sounds Like
The Next Big Idea
My Winter Kitchen
What Costco Can Teach Us About China, and What China Can Teach Us About Strategy
Salad Whore (ten years ago this would have been Vegetarian Bitch)
Raising Kids Cold, Raising Kids Strong: The Surprising Science Of Turning The Heat Off
How They Make Airplane Or Whatever
Why Some Societies Last Forever
[Image via]
What China Can Teach Us About China
I’m killing them ALL at 70 and then I’m having breakfast.
You’re printing Benjamin’s with these titles, Daniel.