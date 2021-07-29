What Happened Up North?

  • Something rather nasty, I believe

  • I really couldn’t tell you

  • All I know is she paid her rent on time and kept herself to herself — which is more than I can say for some people. Will that be all, then, Mr, ah…?

  • Summat

  • Nowt

  • Something untidy, we were given to understand

  • Ah, but the North keeps her secrets as close as her children, now then, doesn’t she, Inspector?

  • Trouble of some sort

  • Was it some kind of trouble?

  • I didn’t think it my place to ask. Come to think of it, I don’t think it your place to ask, either

  • Not the sort of thing that happens around here

  • The usual sort of thing that happens up there

  • Really, I had thought you a man of the world — what usually comes of that sort of thing in that part of the country?

  • It was all covered up, wasn’t it?

  • Terrible thing, that

  • Well, the girl was never the same again, of course

  • What ever became of the child?

  • I believe in polite circles one refers to it as ‘resigning under a cloud’

  • Polite circles don’t have a word for that sort of thing

  • He was always rather evasive on that point

  • Something less than a scandal and more than an embarrassment

  • Why, nothing at all, of course

  • The farm burned down the following autumn — birds nested in the chimney, they said. Ask the ashes.

  • Finger in the till, I’d always thought

  • She had excellent references

  • My dear, I’m quite certain that none of us worried for an instant about what our Northern cousins might consider done or not done — what they do, we do not; what they consider not done, we don’t consider at all

  • Whatever it was, it followed him down, even here

  • Aye, that business

  • Aye, you won’t hear folk’ll talk of that any more

  • Aye, you won’t hear folk’ll talk of that nae more

  • I heard the boy left shortly thereafter, although I never heard where

  • Aye, that was a bad business

  • Aye, that were bad business

  • Aye, that were a bad business, that

  • Something that required her to leave it, and in a great hurry too

  • A curious business

  • The school closed down, I know that much

  • Nothing ever came of it

  • Should be, o’that

  • Well, some said it was like as such, and others were said it t’weren’t

  • [Closes door]

  • Nobbut

  • Wild things —

  • Was there talk?

  • She left the North — let’s let the North keep whatever stories it might have about her.

  • There was talk, now

  • People will talk

  • I never heard any talk of it

  • It was all so very long ago

  • Superstitious talk, that; fit only for sheep and them that keep them

  • I’ve got to get back — someone’s got to mind the store — let me go

  • But how ridiculous! This is London, not some murrain-raddled grange! Such things just don’t happen now-a-days

  • If there war’n talk, I din’auld naen for’t

  • Oh, who remembers such things? Mind your step as you go, then.

