What Happened Up North?

Something rather nasty, I believe

I really couldn’t tell you

All I know is she paid her rent on time and kept herself to herself — which is more than I can say for some people. Will that be all, then, Mr, ah…?

Summat

Nowt

Something untidy, we were given to understand

Ah, but the North keeps her secrets as close as her children, now then, doesn’t she, Inspector?

Trouble of some sort

Was it some kind of trouble?

I didn’t think it my place to ask. Come to think of it, I don’t think it your place to ask, either

Not the sort of thing that happens around here

The usual sort of thing that happens up there

Really, I had thought you a man of the world — what usually comes of that sort of thing in that part of the country?

It was all covered up, wasn’t it?

Terrible thing, that

Well, the girl was never the same again, of course

What ever became of the child?

I believe in polite circles one refers to it as ‘resigning under a cloud’

Polite circles don’t have a word for that sort of thing

He was always rather evasive on that point

Something less than a scandal and more than an embarrassment

Why, nothing at all, of course

The farm burned down the following autumn — birds nested in the chimney, they said. Ask the ashes.

Finger in the till, I’d always thought

She had excellent references

My dear, I’m quite certain that none of us worried for an instant about what our Northern cousins might consider done or not done — what they do, we do not; what they consider not done, we don’t consider at all

Whatever it was, it followed him down, even here

Aye, that business

Aye, you won’t hear folk’ll talk of that any more

Aye, you won’t hear folk’ll talk of that nae more

I heard the boy left shortly thereafter, although I never heard where

Aye, that was a bad business

Aye, that were bad business

Aye, that were a bad business, that

Something that required her to leave it, and in a great hurry too

A curious business

The school closed down, I know that much

Nothing ever came of it

Should be, o’that

Well, some said it was like as such, and others were said it t’weren’t

[Closes door]

Nobbut

Wild things —

Was there talk?

She left the North — let’s let the North keep whatever stories it might have about her.

There was talk, now

People will talk

I never heard any talk of it

It was all so very long ago

Superstitious talk, that; fit only for sheep and them that keep them

I’ve got to get back — someone’s got to mind the store — let me go —

But how ridiculous! This is London, not some murrain-raddled grange! Such things just don’t happen now-a-days

If there war’n talk, I din’auld naen for’t