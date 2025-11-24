No :) I don’t need to do that right now :)

I’ll remember it

I’m thinking about it right now. How could I forget it? It’s right here in front of me, as plain as day. Where could the idea possibly go?

Thinking about this is all that I know how to do. Thinking about this is what I am. I will still be myself tomorrow; therefore, I will still remember this tomorrow, exactly as I am remembering it now

I’ll remember that because it’s important :)

It’s easy for me to remember things. I can think of so many other things I remember

I even remember old phone numbers I never dial anymore

I can remember Abraham Lincoln and Charles Lamb and Alexander the Great without even trying! I’ll remember this

It’s likelier that I would forget where I wrote it down, than I would forget the idea itself

What would I do with a note! Carry it around with me all day? What if I lose it? That’s a recipe for guaranteed forgetting. It’s much easier to remember an unforgettable idea like this one than to remember something as generic as a note

I’ll get in trouble if I don’t remember to do this later. So I know I’ll remember to do it, because I don’t like getting in trouble

Why would I need to do something special in order to remember this? I already remember it now! Remembering this will be exactly like keeping a cup of water full, when I already have a full cup of water! All I have to do is stay exactly the same, which I already planned on doing, and my work is done.

Conditions are perfect for remembering this

I can’t think of a single thing I have ever forgotten

I’m going to remember this. I can tell because I already remember it

