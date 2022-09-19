If planned:

I really must do something for the villagers…they are so faithful, so simple, so charmingly dishonest…they adore me of course, and are for ever bringing me humble wheels of cheese and shiny objects discovered in the forest…they steal, of course, but in so becoming and open-handed a fashion that one really cannot help but almost love them…perhaps I will throw them a fête, or take them all on a trip to the sea-side…

After my tea I shall go over my correspondence with a slim razored letter-opener

It feels so good to be Orson Welles and Oscar Wilde at the same time…I am at the height of my powers…only the most lissom fat coats my splendid mighty frame…how my genius sprawls across the nation, and how magnificent my laziness grows to match it…the nation waits for me…

Heaped up on the floor, to form a kind of throne, were turkeys, geese, game, poultry, brawn, great joints of meat, sucking-pigs, long wreaths of sausages, mince-pies, plum-puddings, barrels of oysters, red-hot chestnuts, cherry-cheeked apples, juicy oranges, luscious pears, immense twelfth-cakes, and seething bowls of punch, that made the chamber dim with their delicious steam. In easy state upon this couch there sat a jolly Giant, glorious to see; who bore a glowing torch, in shape not unlike Plenty's horn, and held it up, high up, to shed its light on Scrooge as he came peeping round the door. “Come in!” exclaimed the Ghost. “Come in! and know me better, man!”

I wonder if I shall meet Richard in the gardens again today….I really must make up my mind about him…

Please, dim the lights — please, lower your voice — I cannot leave my bed before noon. Such vulgarities pain me – the Princess and the Pea was my mother, you know, and I am sensitive in the extreme to any coarseness, and require medical-grade cosseting at all times

Perhaps I shall drive out the chestnut horses to-day