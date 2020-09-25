When I’m at the dentist, I’m a big beautiful horse, mouth soft, snort to show spiritedness restrained, teeth out for human reasons, which are not my reasons
Horse reasons are slow
nicker for reassurance of human fluttering
slowing down everyone to Horse Time with my big gentleness
neck Velvet on purpose
I am not worried
I am all of the outdoors in your soft chair
I know where the bull keeps to his pasture and I distance him
prod away with your teeth-hands as you scrabble knowledge from my good big mouth, big enough to hold you and your family
big stomach full of grass
no Modernism in my head
lift shoes politely
sturdy for going up mountains later
Necessary for field
running big for freedom
Patient for understanding, slow for sitting, restful mouth for asking
Stern with a pony for teaching how sit still, how dentist, how teeth
I hold back my big strength for you to look
Your quickness is from hurry, my quickness is from ready
aware of surroundings
grass patience
Eyelashes so long for the horse
You may all come and look at the horse, and help the horse, and goodbye
People are dentist but a horse is horse
