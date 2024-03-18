For the first year of their existence, both dogs refused to walk down stairs, preferring instead to be carried. As we live on the fourth-floor of a walk-up apartment, this meant making at least three trips a day up and down with a dog under each arm, which made opening doors very difficult. They seemed so smugly content, my little dogs, absorbing the bumps and shocks of the trip with bored disinterest, and I would try to cheer myself up by pretending I was a determined little pack pony traveling to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back up again with medicine for sick children, but this only assuaged my resentment — it could not heal it.

Then around the one-year mark they seemingly obtained the skill of stair navigation overnight. I was delighted! Now we could flow down the stairs together like a happy little family of trout. Also I could carry a cup of coffee in one hand and hold both their leashes in the other; this still made opening doors tricky but it’s much easier to balance a cup of coffee on the radiator than a five-pound dog.

But with the years they have grown particular. They can walk downstairs unaided, but they do not always choose to. The following is an ongoing list of reasons they have declined to go down the stairs: