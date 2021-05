Previously in this series: Two Mom Energy Drink and Let Your Dad Die Energy Drink.

“In her well-researched account of Harlow’s life and work, '“Love at Goon Park,'“ Deborah Blum describes how Harlow removed newborn infants from their mothers and housed them with surrogate mothers, some made of terry cloth and some of wire. When exposed to a moving toy or a strange room, babies with cloth mothers rushed to them, buried their faces in the soft fabric and relaxed. Their peers, with only wire mothers, shook in terror against the wall. Left alone for months with only wire mothers, they pined away, staring at the world with lifeless eyes, like my orphaned baboon.” (NY Times, 2003.)

FROM THE MAKERS OF “TWO MOM ENERGY DRINK,” AN EXCITING DEVELOPMENT IN THE FIELD OF LIQUID STIMULANTS

IT’S NOT “FOOD ENERGY” IT’S JUST “ENERGY ENERGY”

IT’S NOT REGULAR BUT IT’S FINE

AVAILABLE IN TWO CONDITIONS: WITH OR WITHOUT

DRINK IT OR DON’T

WIRE MOTHER ENERGY NEITHER APPROVES NOR DISAPPROVES

WIRE MOTHER ENERGY: “IT’S THERE”

WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK DOES NOT RAISE SAFETY CONCERNS FOR ADULTS

WHEN YOU CAN’T GET WHAT YOU NEED IN TIME, REACH FOR WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

AVAILABLE IN TWO LIVELY FLAVORS: “A LITTLE STRANGE” AND “ISOLATION CHAMBER”

INVIGORATING, BRISK, UNYIELDING: WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

IT’S GOOD ENOUGH

IT’S HERE

IT’S GOOD ENOUGH

IT’S GOT SOMETHING AND THAT’S MORE THAN WHAT YOU’VE GOT

EACH WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK SOLD WITH DETACHABLE NOZZLE

SAME GREAT TASTE AS CLOTH MOTHER ENERGY DRINK AT HALF THE COST

WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK IS STORED IN A “THERMAL NEUTRAL ZONE,” THE RANGE WHERE TEMPERATURE IS NEITHER COMFORTABLE NOR UNCOMFORTABLE

WIRE MOTHER ENERGY: IT’S HERE SO JUST DRINK IT

THE RESULTS OF WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK WILL BE PUBLISHED AT THE NEXT ANNUAL CONVENTION OF THE AMERICAN ENERGY DRINK ASSOCIATION IN WASHINGTON DC

PASS THE FEAR TEST WITH WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

REHABILITATION IS POSSIBLE WITH WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

REENTRY IS POSSIBLE WITH WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

CRUDE INTERACTIVE PATTERNS ARE POSSIBLE WITH WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

EXPLORE THE EXCITING NEW WORLD OF SUBSTITUTION WITH WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

JUST ONE CAN SUPPLIES 100% OF THE DAILY RECOMMENDED DOSAGE OF GROWTH HORMONE, ANTIBODY TITER, AND GLUCOCORTICOIDS

EVERYONE AT WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK IS VERY EXCITED TO SEE IF YOU CAN FINISH THE CAN ON YOUR OWN WITHOUT HELP

FINISH IT ON YOUR OWN WITHOUT HELP WITH WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

STOP PICKING AT IT WITH WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

DEVELOP ERRATICALLY WITH WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

GET OUT OF THE CORNER AND GET YOURSELF A GLASS OF WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO FORM YOUR OWN CONNECTIONS, NOW IN CAN FORM

ALSO AVAILABLE IN WIRE MESH

PROVIDE, PROVIDE

PROVIDE, PROVIDE

PROVIDE, PROVIDE WITH WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

STOP CLIMBING THE WALLS AND LEARN TO ENJOY THE BOTTOM OF THE APPARATUS WITH WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK: WHEN YOU NEED TO WALK IT OFF, WE’LL BE THERE

WE’LL ALWAYS BE THERE AND IF THAT’S NOT ENOUGH THAT’S BEYOND THE SCOPE OF WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

MATERIAL RESOURCES WILL HAVE TO BE ENOUGH

WHY NOT JUST DRINK IT?

IT’S HERE SO WHY NOT DRINK IT?

WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK IS HERE AND YOU CAN DRINK IT

YOU DON’T HAVE TO DRINK IT NOW BUT IF YOU WANT TO KEEP GOING YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE TO DRINK SOMETHING

IT MIGHT AS WELL BE WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK

WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK: WHEN SHIVERING STOPS WORKING, THAT’S WHEN WE START

WIRE MOTHER ENERGY DRINK IS MADE FROM 100% REAL WIRE AND IT’S IN YOUR HANDS

[Image via]