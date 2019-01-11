You there, varlet!

Hold, and state your business!

Hold, and turn!

Hold, in the name of the King!

Hold, and unhand the lady!

Hold, and tarry a moment; I would do business with you!

Hold, and lay off your capering and jape-knavery on this solemn day!

What is the name of this gate?

Is it the custom in this land for all churls to behave with such impudence?

What is the name of this manor, and who holds it?

Bring us a haunch of swan, and a stake of wine, and gobbets of brawn!

Can you read? Scry us this note, then!

Bring us a torch!

Hush – you frighten the lady!

Where are your betters?

Why do you tarry to fulfill your boon-work? Is not the Earl to home?

Fetch me a whip, that I might whip you with it!

Take this torch and hold it a while!

Bestow this torch for me, I’ve no need of it!

Bring reviving wines and cordials, and quickly!

Clear these things away!

Have you permission to leave the castle on a fast day?

Is that a loaf in your hand? Give it here!

Who granted you permission to build this fire?

By whose arm do you hunt game in the royal forest?

Whence this unruliness? Why gathers this crowd?

Assemble all the freeman you can find, and arm yourselves!

What is your master’s name?

Turn, and kneel!

Turn, and do as this lady tells you!

Turn, and ply your trade!

Would you like your freedom? Then do as I tell you, and by the Rood, you’ll have it come St. Lammas’ Eve!

Know you not how to display gratitude to your sovereign lady when she spares you?

Who are these fugitives and outlaws?

Bring us a stave, a waggon, and rope; we shall see to it that your household is recompensed for it!

Know you not the law?

What do you carry in your hand? Show me at once!

What right have you to wear the Duke’s colors?

Catch that lad, and there’s a florin in it for you!

We require a guide; know you this region?

What means that brand?