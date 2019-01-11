You There, Varlet!

Daniel Lavery
You there, varlet!

  • Hold, and state your business!

  • Hold, and turn!

  • Hold, in the name of the King!

  • Hold, and unhand the lady!

  • Hold, and tarry a moment; I would do business with you!

  • Hold, and lay off your capering and jape-knavery on this solemn day!

  • What is the name of this gate?

  • Is it the custom in this land for all churls to behave with such impudence?

  • What is the name of this manor, and who holds it?

  • Bring us a haunch of swan, and a stake of wine, and gobbets of brawn!

  • Can you read? Scry us this note, then!

  • Bring us a torch!

  • Hush – you frighten the lady!

  • Where are your betters?

  • Why do you tarry to fulfill your boon-work? Is not the Earl to home?

  • Fetch me a whip, that I might whip you with it!

  • Take this torch and hold it a while!

  • Bestow this torch for me, I’ve no need of it!

  • Bring reviving wines and cordials, and quickly!

  • Clear these things away!

  • Have you permission to leave the castle on a fast day?

  • Is that a loaf in your hand? Give it here!

  • Who granted you permission to build this fire?

  • By whose arm do you hunt game in the royal forest?

  • Whence this unruliness? Why gathers this crowd?

  • Assemble all the freeman you can find, and arm yourselves!

  • What is your master’s name?

  • Turn, and kneel!

  • Turn, and do as this lady tells you!

  • Turn, and ply your trade!

  • Would you like your freedom? Then do as I tell you, and by the Rood, you’ll have it come St. Lammas’ Eve!

  • Know you not how to display gratitude to your sovereign lady when she spares you?

  • Who are these fugitives and outlaws?

  • Bring us a stave, a waggon, and rope; we shall see to it that your household is recompensed for it!

  • Know you not the law?

  • What do you carry in your hand? Show me at once!

  • What right have you to wear the Duke’s colors?

  • Catch that lad, and there’s a florin in it for you!

  • We require a guide; know you this region?

  • What means that brand?

  • Would you trade in that scythe for a shield, if your king commanded you?

