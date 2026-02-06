I found Choire Sicha’s “Some Advice for Young People” pretty formative when I read it back in 2012; now I’m around the age he was when he wrote it, so I figured I ought to sum up the ways I think a person ought to go.

Everyone gets a sincere “Bless you” for the first two sneezes. The second “Bless you” ought to sound indistinguishable from the first. No need to make a little joke out of it. The third sneeze receives stony silence. By the fourth sneeze, you must excuse yourself from the room until you have regained your composure.

Do your best not to lie, within reason. When you are caught in a lie, admit to it instantly, and if possible, cheerfully. In this way you will still be able to maintain a reputation for honesty, and save yourself a great deal of wasted time and anxiety. Trying to salvage a lie that has already been sniffed out is almost never successful. Recognize that you have lost, and lose graciously.

Whenever you lose, lose graciously. If you can manage it, lose magnificently, like King Arthur. Whenever he met someone who could lay him out cold, the minute he woke up he invited them to move into his house. People still talk about him all the time.