Christmas at the Women’s Hotel is coming out in about a week. My author copies arrived the other day, and as usual I have far more than I know what to do with. If you happen to live in the Bay Area and would like a free copy, please send me an email and I’ll be happy to arrange a drop-off. I like the way they’ve turned out; very trim and pink, like a carton of Virginia Slims, or a run of underfed salmon.

I’m also working on finalizing the edits for my third novel, Meeting New People, which has nothing whatsoever to do with Women’s Hotel and should be coming out from HarperCollins sometime later in 2026. They were due last week, as it happens, and as I’m a bit behind I thought I’d share two excerpts from Christmas at the Women’s Hotel to buy myself some time.

Readers of Women’s Hotel will remember the book ends with a prediction that Lucianne will marry, move out of the Biedermeier, divorce, then later move back in; the sequel introduces that short-lived marriage. I wanted to give her a version of Tom Ripley to call her very own: