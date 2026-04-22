The Chatner

The Chatner

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Hannah Rose Winsten's avatar
Hannah Rose Winsten
1d

I absolutely love the smell of cigarette smoke. I've never smoked a cigarette because I know I'll love it, and getting addicted to cigarettes in your 30s isn't exactly a smart thing to do. I smoke joints instead and hope for the best (is it all that different?) Also, Barbara is incredibly relatable. Friendship with someone who knows how to be mean IS incredible, and also dangerous. I can't wait for this book!

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_jamie_'s avatar
_jamie_
1d

For what it's worth, I've only smoked a handful of cigarettes in my life and I do get excited when I get to walk past someone smoking, because the smell takes me back to high school and the group of smoking friends I used to hang out with. This might be unpopular but I can't imagine I'm the only one!

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