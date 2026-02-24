The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Schultz's avatar
Kate Schultz
2d

This was one of my favorite things to teach when I was a high school English teacher. The last scene you shared, where Brutus and Cassius get into a "I didn't!/Did so!" fight was always great for talking about hidden causes of anger and blame. Man, I miss teaching.

Reply
Share
Jo's avatar
Jo
3d

Incredible as always. I too immediately leap to unnecessarily dramatic statements about my personal safety at any given time.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel M. Lavery · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture