Previously in this series: Emma, part I.

MR WOODHOUSE: Good morning

who’s ready to start cheering me up

but NOT by suggesting we go places

EMMA: I think Harriet’s coming along really nicely

MR ELTON [looking up from his book so quickly his jaw clicks]: oh honey I love her

you fixed her

you built her

EMMA: I haven’t had to do much, really

all the essential qualities were there already. Just a few hints

MR ELTON [slavering]: Her, her, her slender and elongated dorsal tail

the — the transparency of her cheek

the delicate freshness of her scales

you are the mother of all that is good in her. and your excellence is what English womanhood feeds on to grow sleek and fat

EMMA: Do you know, I think it would be a lot of fun to paint Harriet’s portrait

MR ELTON [spontaneously laying eggs]: OH GOD

OH CHRIST

EMMA: Mr Elton keeps leaving clutches of eggs at our door with notes asking me to draw Harriet Smith

MR WOODHOUSE: Eggs can be very wholesome

especially when laid by a vicar

If you want to go ahead and draw Miss Smith I don’t see any harm in having a few of the vicar’s eggs

MR ELTON [underneath the sofa]: husbands and wives god Christ

EMMA: Well, here it is

MRS WESTON: Oh, Emma, you’ve given her eyebrows. Don’t you think that’s a little cruel?

MR ELTON: No! No! Miss Smith does have eyebrows, I have seen them — Miss Woodhouse has most judiciously drawn them out, but they do exist, they are there, when she sits in full sunlight and leans forward a little

MR KNIGHTLEY: You’ve made her nine feet tall

MR ELTON: She is nine foot tall at least, sir

MR WOODHOUSE [weeping a little]: You’ve drawn her outside and that’s where all the weather lives

EMMA: Oh but Papa I’ve drawn her outside on a nice summer’s day —

MR WOODHOUSE: That doesn’t matter — now the weather knows where she is —

MR ELTON: It is so good I want to lick it. Please let me lick this painting of your friend

EMMA [to herself]: I hear wedding bells…!

MR ELTON [to himself]: I cannot be misreading her! Soon I shall lick all the furniture in this house…!

MR KNIGHTLEY: I think Robert Martin thinks I’m his best friend

EMMA: Oh?

MR KNIGHTLEY: But he’s not my best friend. He’s only my good friend

[Suddenly serious] An Englishman’s best friend should always be himself.

EMMA: Well, he’s still leaving eggs at the door

I keep telling him I’m happy to give them to Harriet but it would be more straightforward to leave them for her at Mrs. Goddard’s

MR ELTON [capering outside the window]: She misconstrues my eggs…!

MR WOODHOUSE

why are my grandchildren visiting

are grandchildren daughters

what do children say about string

where are my daughters

daughters for Christmas

importance of having Christmas indoors

daughters for inside only

why isn’t everyone here all the time

HARRIET: Still there’s something so sad about the idea of you never getting married, Miss Woodhouse! Especially when you have so many dresses and tables and so on

EMMA: The only husband I need is my father’s money, Harriet

HARRIET: Yes, ma’am

EMMA: Have a walnut, Harriet

HARRIET: Yes, ma’am

EMMA: By the way. If you ever meet a woman named Jane Fairfax I want you to tie her shoelaces together

HARRIET: Yes, ma’am. If I might ask why…?

EMMA [Eyes narrowing]: Her aunt really likes her

Oh, but shut up! Shut up! Look, it’s poor people! Let’s give them some fish

EMMA [taking her shoes off]: If THIS doesn’t get Mr Elton to propose to Harriet, I don’t know WHAT will

[Image via]