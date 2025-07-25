It’s very difficult not to be tiresome about Ernest Hemingway, for me at least. He has been pretty thoroughly criticized by now, in addition to being safely dead, and I don’t mean to belabor any well- and repeatedly-made points in talking about The Faithful Bull, his reactionary answer to the 1936 children’s book The Story of Ferdinand. Almost any children’s book that gets popular enough grows culturally overdetermined, and usually attracts parodies right away.

Of course there is something funny, and especially Hemingway-like, about getting angry about a single children’s story about one bull who doesn’t care to fight. Somebody’s got to tell the children about regular bulls who do like fighting. It’s particularly funny because his own version cannot seem to decide on its own relationship towards anger. Does the Faithful Bull fight because he is gloriously indifferent? Or is he angry all the time? Is the bull, in a word, triggered?

It’s a very short story; 729 words if you count the total and the byline (Ernest Hemingway, who liked cats, another animal whose relationship to both violence and indifference has been meticulously documented over the years), and yet it manages to claim that the Faithful Bull is not angry, does not care about what anybody else thinks, fights without ever getting upset or ruffled or offended.