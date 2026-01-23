The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
3d

Just went down a whole rabbit hole and now I think that your next work should be a meta-fiction movie about you writing a screenplay about Ann Packer writing the Beebo Brinker novels. Think of the possibilities!!!! Layers! Plus lots of opportunities for good shots of people drinking milk.

Reply
Share
Dia's avatar
Dia
2d

The idea of a man insisting I have to share a meal with him, then simultaneously mocking how much I eat and ORDERING ME A SECOND FUCKING ENTREE I DIDN'T ASK FOR has now absolutely rocketed up my list of imagined horrors.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel M. Lavery · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture