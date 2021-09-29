Kind traveler, ₚₗₑₐₛₑ — will you spare a crumblet of your provisions with an aged old withershins, who mary a muckle be?

HALF A BANNOCK-CAKE, made by your own mither

Frumenty pie, baked by a suspicious sister

POTAGE, VARIOUS

My dish of sweet junket and renneted cream, to share with an old billbag? I’d sooner draw up my haughty skirts and complain of a river-God! Begone with you, you jumped-up old crow, and may your heart burst from impudence!

It is but a penny-loaf and a bag of hasty pudding, curdled from long travel, but you are welcome to share my poorman’s meal with me, Grandmother

My clabber-spoon is yours, washerwoman; hop your quicklight feet onto yon toadstool and we shall despatch this buttermilk together

My mother chose these strawberries especial for me, as I am to marry the king’s nephew; you may help yourself to that bark-bread, if it please you

All I have in the great wide world are these ten old groats and a fistful of pork mush. But whatever I have is yours, Auntie Whispers, out of respect for your silver hairs

What! Share my very own bag of cabinet pudding, when it’s all I’ve got to sustain me until I reach Frogmarch Meres? You’ll get a taste of my sword, and nothing else!

Bloodsop and spoonbunch

My mother did say to me never to cast a cloot til Mey s’oot…but you do look trustworthy. Very well, sirrah! Let us peel bag the puddy-cloth and cleave this cloutie amidships

All I have is that sprouted rye that makes everyone insane

My salt-thirlage and dripping-cake I’ll gladly share with you, For I’m abroad to Norroway, to fetch my bridegroom true

Singin’ griddle-hinny

Workhouse-stew and deeper-dozens you’re welcome to, Granny

Scufflestottie peasecake

This feverfew tansy cake is for my lady — I dare not carve it up

You might have some horsebread, if it please you, old ugly

You can chaw a mortress-mess as well as I!

I never grudge a gruel, Granny-dear