Hotel Dull, Food Indifferent: Audiobook
"There is no breakfast-companion more tiresome than one who passed the night dreaming."
|0:00
|-6:43
The audio version of Hotel Dull, Food Indifferent’s first chapter: “Into Money and Back Again,” read by the author. The text version can be found here.
A new chapter, set during a different meal of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca, will be published every Friday this summer. The audio version of chapter two will be published tomorrow, Saturday, June 5th.
|4
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.