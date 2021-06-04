Hotel Dull, Food Indifferent: Audiobook

"There is no breakfast-companion more tiresome than one who passed the night dreaming."

Daniel Lavery
The audio version of Hotel Dull, Food Indifferent’s first chapter: “Into Money and Back Again,” read by the author. The text version can be found here.

A new chapter, set during a different meal of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca, will be published every Friday this summer. The audio version of chapter two will be published tomorrow, Saturday, June 5th.

