How To Pack For A Two-Day Trip

Leaving the house for the afternoon: Better bring everything. You never know when the afternoon is going to turn into the evening, and by then you’re halfway to night. Rely on no battery, count on no charge. You might need deodorant. Also everything you would need for a quick shower, in case you’re invited to Noël Coward’s country house at the last minute and need to dress for dinner. A book, in case your chargers don’t work and you need to pass the time.

Leaving the house for a week: Your home is the road! The road, your home. If you didn’t remember to pack it, it probably wasn’t that important, was it? And who needs all this stuff, anyways? “The feudal ownership of land did bring dignity, whereas the modern ownership of movables is reducing us again to a nomadic horde. We are reverting to the civilization of luggage, and historians of the future will note how the middle classes accreted possessions without taking root in the earth, and may find in this the secret of their imaginative poverty.” All that truly matters is that which we can fit into that great suitcase of the mind. My memory palace is richly furnished, and would not be unsuitable to receive a humble beggar or a great emperor. Ho ho! Onward, ho, in one flow, as the river goes right on. Get a farm, lose a farm, that’s a jerk, but the river goes right on. We’re the people, Pa. Rich fellas come up an’ they die, an’ their kids ain’t no good, an’ they die out. But we keep coming. We’re the people that live.

Leaving the house for exactly two days: You are about to become, whether by sheer coincidence or precisely because this trip is happening now and will only last a weekend no one can be quite sure, but you are about to become an entirely different type of person. Be sure to bring: