The Chatner

The Chatner

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lunamoth's avatar
lunamoth
3h

Jo's thoughts on pets and friends and grief and the family are so lovely and so profound.

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Han's avatar
Han
21h

I found answering these questions for myself an absorbing exercise. I have not shared it with anyone, and I probably won't, because I think it makes me (somewhat unduly) sound like a real dick.

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