I'm Sorry, I Can't, I Have Female Socialization

[Faking an injury to get out of the rest of a soccer game, falling to the ground, wincing] OW! MY GIRLHOOD!

I mean, I’m sorry if that’s how my female socialization made you feel…

Oh, don’t mind her — that’s my female socialization — she does that to everyone. Don’t you, girl? Don’t you do that to everyone? Who’s a good female socialization? You’re a good female socialization!

Sorry, do you have anything else? I can’t eat this — it interacts with my female socialization.

Sorry about earlier. I had a pretty tough time in math class in 2003, so.

I’d love to come out with you guys tonight, but my female socialization is flaring up. Have fun without me!!

Well, that’s not very female socialization of you.

Oh gosh, I’m so sorry — did I get any of my female socialization on you? Hang on, let me get a towel — I’m so sorry, I didn’t see you there —

[A very socialized thanks to Mattie Lubchansky for the Jeff Foxworthy bit.]