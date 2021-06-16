Important Types of Forgetting

Previously: Doing Something You Dislike? Have You Tried Paying Less Attention?

Ahh, sorry!

No, that doesn’t feel true

Let’s figure that out later

Whatever this is, it’s too important for now

[Telepathically] You don’t have to wink, but if there’s a certain winking quality in your tone, that means we both understand I’m not going to remember this

This is rehearsal, yes?

I’m forgetting this so that we don’t have to fight about it later, this is my gift to you

Mom said she was going to wake up me up in time for the early bus I’m pretty sure

It’s none of my business what I said last week. Your quarrel is with him

I can’t have forgotten — not this. Not this. No, I didn’t forget — there was a greater forgetting, somehow, elsewhere, external to me, to this body.

Something feels wrong but without location

Everything feels slightly wrong in the same way

Well, no. No. This isn’t real, then.

This doesn’t count!!! This doesn’t count!

[With the same degree of wistfulness as Bette Davis’ ‘You mean all this time we could have been friends?’ at the end of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?] You mean the now of then is the now of now?

It wasn’t written down! It wasn’t written down! It was not in the Book, it was not written, it was not in accordance with the prophecy!

I’m stepping outside of time and space does anyone want anything

When was anything