Important Types of Forgetting

Daniel Lavery
  • Ahh, sorry!

  • No, that doesn’t feel true

  • Let’s figure that out later

  • Whatever this is, it’s too important for now

  • [Telepathically] You don’t have to wink, but if there’s a certain winking quality in your tone, that means we both understand I’m not going to remember this

  • This is rehearsal, yes?

  • I’m forgetting this so that we don’t have to fight about it later, this is my gift to you

  • Mom said she was going to wake up me up in time for the early bus I’m pretty sure

  • It’s none of my business what I said last week. Your quarrel is with him

  • I can’t have forgotten — not this. Not this. No, I didn’t forget — there was a greater forgetting, somehow, elsewhere, external to me, to this body.

  • Something feels wrong but without location

  • Everything feels slightly wrong in the same way

  • Well, no. No. This isn’t real, then.

  • This doesn’t count!!! This doesn’t count!

  • [With the same degree of wistfulness as Bette Davis’ ‘You mean all this time we could have been friends?’ at the end of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?] You mean the now of then is the now of now?

  • It wasn’t written down! It wasn’t written down! It was not in the Book, it was not written, it was not in accordance with the prophecy!

  • I’m stepping outside of time and space does anyone want anything

  • When was anything

  • Don’t touch me — if the mother smells humans on my skin she might reject me and throw me out of the nest!!

