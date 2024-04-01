Previously: Sense and Sensibility, parts I, II, and III.

MRS. PRICE: Too many children

Too many children Portsmouth help

Mail son away

Send son away via mail

Send son East or somewhere via post office legal

How mail son to relatives who hate me

Cheaper to mail away son or daughter

SIR THOMAS: On the one hand I feel for the girl…

But on the other hand — if she grew up handsome, you see, and the boys noticed — It could be very awkward — Cousin marriage is all well and good when the cousin in question has something of her own, but a poor cousin —

MRS. NORRIS: If you’re afraid of the cousins getting married then the best thing in the world is for her to come and live here, where you can keep an eye on things. Strongest proof against cousin marriage I can think of. If there’s anyone you don’t want your sons marrying, my advice is to bring her up in your own home and treat her like a daughter. Fill the world with sisters, until there’s only one very rich woman they don’t think they’re too closely related to. Really we ought to bring all of her sisters too, if any of them look like they’re going to grow up to be charming. No one wants to marry someone they already eat breakfast with every day. That’s just my advice of course