Previously: How To Play Civilization Six. Obviously I have re-downloaded the game since the last time I wrote about it.

When you open Steam, it tells you how many hours you’ve played Civilization Six so far. I don’t want to know that. Maybe it’s a Steam problem, I don’t know, but certainly I think Sid Meier ought to be told about it.

Waiting for your next turn takes too long, but not so long that it’s worth exiting the main screen and looking at something else on your computer, and barely long enough to make picking up your phone worth it either. Please either make waiting your turn a little faster or a lot slower, either one is fine.

Obviously I’ve tried playing movies on my phone throughout, which definitely helps, but that still means that roughly every two minutes there’s thirty seconds where all I’m doing is watching a movie on my phone. That’s not enough. I have a system, and it’s pretty fine-tuned at this point, and just watching a movie all by itself for thirty seconds is not enough. I need to have two different things going, minimum, that’s just a base layer. There should never be downtime in this game. I should always be reading a new pop-up about irrigation or what my spy Anagonia overheard about Catherine de Medici in Trieste.

If I play for more than six hours in a row my hands really start to hurt and my computer gets really really hot

When I try to go to war, everyone gets mad at me

I want to go to war but I don’t want anyone to be mad at me

When a new country gets mad at me, a picture of their king or queen suddenly takes over the whole screen and denounces me with a really angry look on their face, and I really don’t like that

Also it’s taking way too long to take over the capital of Sumeria

I should be able to capture it at this point but the garrison on the edge of the city keeps killing the one guy I need who can roll into the city center

It would frankly be more realistic if people became nicer to you the more you go to war because they should be afraid of me at this point

In one game I had nuked five world capitals and was aiming at a sixth and no one even tried to curry favor with me, just saying things like “I’m going to tell everyone how terrible you are” with their paltry armies on horseback

You should be able to win any battle after six rounds automatically

I neither like nor respect my mother but sometimes I still involuntarily remember all the nice little things she did for me when I was a kid and I don’t like that

If I play for more than six hours in a row I start to feel really lonely and isolated, but also like I don’t want to talk to anyone, which isn’t a very good combination

Just make it so I can win and never have to pause but I also feel very connected to my community and not lonely or isolated and also my body feels good all the time