The Chatner

The Chatner

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Jenne B's avatar
Jenne B
3d

People don’t get ulcers anymore because they cured ulcers! They won a Nobel for it, it’s such a cool story. I think you might enjoy the style of this article about it:

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(05)67587-3/fulltext

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Frankie's avatar
Frankie
3d

This movie reminds me of some of the worst nights of my life with an accuracy unlike any other movie I've seen. It made me so anxious that I do not think I could watch it a second time. 10/10, great film, highly recommended

A friend of mine once summarized Mikey and Nicky as "Elaine May catches you watching Goodfellas and forces you to smoke the whole pack," and I think about that a lot!

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