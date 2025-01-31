The Chatner is having a bye week today, on account of one of the baby’s several mothers has developed baby-induced tendonitis and I need to drive her to urgent care for some injections.1
In the meantime, please let me know what you would like to see from future editions of the Chatner. More or fewer monks? Book reviews, classic movie recommendations, further adventures of that Bronze Age fellow trying to join the Hittite army, novel updates, or whatever else might be of interest — do let me know! I aim to please wherever possible, and am also available to answer advice questions on occasion, whether they be about writing and publishing or about your more interesting personal lives.
Sound off, or don’t, at your leisure, and I’ll see you next week!
If you can properly say that you’re holding a bye week “today,” which I don’t think you can.
Yes please bring back the guy trying to join the Hitite army! I believe he was on a boat last we left off?
I think an advice column would be a fun addition.
Can never have too much 2 monks!
I love nearly everything you do, and like what I don't love, but I do take a lot of comfort and solace in your occasional personal essays. I think a lot of us have suffered "family trauma" and I find it really helpful to read about and understand everyone's unique journey through this aspect of life. BUT, I think the frequency with which you bring us different genres, topics, and content is perfect, so I would keep the same ratio. I just wanted to be sure to encourage you to open up when it feels therapeutic for you...it's not lost on me!
And thank you and I hope all is OK with the kiddo! :)