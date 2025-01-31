The Chatner is having a bye week today, on account of one of the baby’s several mothers has developed baby-induced tendonitis and I need to drive her to urgent care for some injections.

And yet he insists on being picked up. You see the problem

In the meantime, please let me know what you would like to see from future editions of the Chatner. More or fewer monks? Book reviews, classic movie recommendations, further adventures of that Bronze Age fellow trying to join the Hittite army, novel updates, or whatever else might be of interest — do let me know! I aim to please wherever possible, and am also available to answer advice questions on occasion, whether they be about writing and publishing or about your more interesting personal lives.

Sound off, or don’t, at your leisure, and I’ll see you next week!