That One Type Of TV Show I Will Always, Always Watch

You know the ones I mean! Where the cashmere and wigs budget is $Infinity and it’s just a sea of Wives, the immutable class of WIVES, who are learning things they didn’t want to know about their money husbands, don’t tell me, I don’t want to know, is there something you’re not telling me?? I have to know, If You’re Keeping Something From Me I’ll Become The Baltic Sea. Where did the money come from. Did you hurt her. Did you know her. Why did you lie about the cufflinks!! I’m sure nothing is wrong. But everything is wrong!! We are wives, and we are so many, and we have outlandish celebrity wigs, and we trusted everything for eight years, eighteen years, forty years, Charles, and now we don’t trust anything. Prestige!!!! Wrists denoting wealth! These accessories mean nothing to me if I can’t trust my bad, melting husband!
What The Wives Knew
What The Wives Are Learning
Big Little Wives
Wives In Wigs Finding Out
Didn’t You, Charles?
Oh, Charles, You Didn’t
Charles, You Shouldn’t Have
Look Your Wife In The Eye And Lie
My Husband Didn’t
Wives!!!
Charles Would Never
I’m Smiling But Not Because I Want To
Charles, You’re Embarrassing Me In Front Of All My Friends
Charles, You’re Hurting Me
Our Bad Husbands
We’re Not Friends We Just Have Adjoining Mansions, Never Forget That
We’re Not Friends We’re Just Both On Snack Rotation At Mount Olympus Montessori
We’re Not Friends We Just Both Look Good In Cashmere
Sweaters, Together
This Preschool Is So Expensive And I Don’t Have Any Friends
Riding The Penthouse Elevator To The Floor Of Truth
What Don’t I Know, Husband?
Rotten Balloons
Everyone’s Famous And Nobody’s Happy
Our House Is Made Of Windows So Why Can’t I See Inside
Trouble Oaks
Walk-In Closet, Walk-Out Wife
Wife Town, Wife Frown
Bad News From The Infinity Pool
Oh, Linda Cardellini Has A Good Part In This One
My Husband, My Bank, My Enemy
Where Did She Go, Charles? There Used To Be More Wives Here
Wives Want Answers
All The Wives Are Watching You
Twelve Different Money
Wife Eyes Are Big For Looking
Husband Eyes Are Small For Avoiding
Smooth Wife, Troubled Life
What’s In My Husband’s Pockets?
My Husband, My Hometown, My Anhedonia
